Tesla Battery Fire At PG&E Substation Closes California Highway

There are reports of a utility-scale battery fire at a PG&E facility in Moss Landing, an area located in Monterey County, California.

FYI: the fire causing the road closure on #hwy1 is NOT at the #MossLanding Power Plant. It’s at the adjacent property- a PG&E substation and battery facility. — Caltrans District 5 (@CaltransD5) September 20, 2022

Local media says the fire has forced a temporary closure of Highway 1 along a 6-mile stretch from Portero Road to Salinas Road.

🚨 Hwy 1 closed in Moss Landing due to fire at power plant. Closure from Salinas Rd to Potrero Rd. ETA 4-6 hours.

VIA @CHPscrz — KTVU (@KTVU) September 20, 2022

Bloomberg headlines note the fire at the PG&E substation originated from a Tesla battery pack, but the size of the utility-scale battery has yet to be determined.

*PG&E SAYS TESLA BATTERY ON FIRE AT CA SUBSTATION — zerohedge (@zerohedge) September 20, 2022

Here are images of the fire:

Highway 1 is closed as crews respond to a large fire at the PG&E energy storage facility in Moss Landing. The highway is closed between Salinas Road and Potrero Road, the California Highway Patrol told @KSBWPhil. The CHP said the highway could be closed four to six hours. pic.twitter.com/GW69kzqHJY — Paul Dudley (@PaulDudleyKSBW) September 20, 2022

Fire in Moss Landing. Looks like around the Pick n Pull pic.twitter.com/qfAgWMkHzG — S (@Sonic_Ambulance) August 3, 2020

The incident comes as utilities increasingly rely on large lithium-ion batteries to store renewable energy from the wind and the sun. These batteries are similar to ones used in electric cars and are also prone to fires.

Last July, a massive Tesla Megapack caught fire in Australia's Victoria state. The blaze took three days to be extinguished.

There's no official word on what caused the Tesla battery pack fire in California this morning.

*Developing...