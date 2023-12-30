Tesla Cybertruck Vs. Toyota Corolla In Real-World Crash

The first real-world accident involving a Tesla Cybertruck occurred in Northern California's Bay Area this Thursday. Photos of the accident, uploaded on the r/Cybertruck subreddit by user u/boddhya, reveal that the Cybertruck's super-strong 301 stainless-steel exoskeleton sustained minimal damage after being hit by another vehicle.

"On December 28, 2023, at approximately 2:05 pm, California Highway Patrol (CHP) Redwood City units were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on SR-35 (Skyline Boulevard), south of Page Mill Road. Our preliminary investigation indicates a Toyota Corolla was traveling south on SR-35 southbound, south of Page Mill Road, at an unknown speed, when the driver, for unknown reasons, turned to the right and subsequently struck a dirt embankment on the right shoulder," California Highway Patrol wrote in a report.

CHP continued: "The Toyota then re-entered the roadway, crossed over the double yellow lines into the northbound lane, and crashed into a Tesla Cybertruck traveling north on SR-35 northbound. The Tesla driver sustained a suspected minor injury and declined medical transportation. No other injuries were reported. It does not appear that the Tesla Cybertruck was being operated in autonomous mode. The investigation into this incident is ongoing."

Images of the crash show the truck sustained minimal damage. Meanwhile, the Corolla appears to be totaled.

And a video of the accident scene.

Tesla has confidently touted the Cybertruck's super-strong 301 stainless-steel exoskeleton.

It's not about the size of your crumple zone, it's about how you use it



When in a high-speed collision, Cybertruck’s front underbody casting is designed to break into small pieces. This helps reduce occupant impact by absorbing & dispensing energy pic.twitter.com/84JiGzzw1M — Cybertruck (@cybertruck) December 12, 2023

Musk has also boldly declared that the Cybertruck is one of the safest trucks for both occupants and pedestrians. Yet there has yet to be any confirmation due to no third-party testing.

"If you have an argument with another car, you will win," Musk said at the Cybertruck delivery event in Austin earlier this month.