Tesla Is The Most Googled Stock Across The EU

A new study out this week shows that Tesla is the most Googled stock across the European Union.

CMC Markets revealed the information as part of a new study into the most searched for stock in each EU country. They completed their study using Google search data, as well as examining how many monthly searches automakers receive on average.

The study found that "Tesla is by far the most popular stock in the EU, with 24 countries searching for 'Tesla stock' the most frequently."

It also found that "Sweden is the country searching the most, with 205,000 searches, followed by Netherlands on 164,000 and Finland with 93,000 searches a month."

The second most popular stock searched was AMC Entertainment Holdings, with two countries searching for this stock the most, Denmark and Germany. GameStop topped the list in Croatia, with 12,000 searches a month.

CMC Markets commented on the study: “We’re seeing Tesla dominate interest in the stock market across the EU. The company is a major player in the stock exchange, and an industry leader across the electric vehicle (EV) market. Millions of people want to invest in a company with such a high reputation.”

They continued: “There is also the environmental aspect which many people are drawn to. Tesla is a brand that positions itself as eco-friendly, and many people, particularly in the EU, want to associate themselves with brands such as these.”

“As fuel prices continue to rise all over the world, investors are looking to put their money into brands which can offer the best financial return in the future. As the EV market continues to grow, Tesla can be expected to increase in revenue in the future," the firm concluded.

CMC calls itself "a leading global provider with 30 years’ experience enabling users to spread bet and trade CFDs on thousands of financial instruments".