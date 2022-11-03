Tesla October Deliveries For China Reported At 71,704, Down From 83,135 In September

Preliminary delivery numbers for Tesla coming out of China on Thursday morning show a sizeable dropoff in month-to-month numbers.

Chinese press has reported that Tesla had preliminary deliveries of 71,704 vehicles in October compared to 83,135 deliveries in September.

Tesla Shanghai sold 71,704 Teslas (Wholesale) in October



I plotted it into my 2022 domestic & export sales chart (green) — will update this once I get the October '22 export/domestic sales mix$TSLA pic.twitter.com/SeYdu8ZeFv — Mathias Føns (@Holgerdanske9) November 3, 2022

The news comes just days after it was reported that Tesla was shutting down one of its flagship retail stores in China, shuttering its "Flagship" location in Beijing.

"The Beijing showroom was in Parkview Green, an upscale downtown shopping center. A member of the mall's staff confirmed to Reuters during a visit to the site on Wednesday that Tesla had shut the showroom," StreetInsider reported on Wednesday.

"Their contract with us expired and Tesla decided not to extend it," one mall staff member said.

Recall, last month we noted that the China Passenger Car Association's data for September marked an 8% increase from August and "outpaced the more than the 5% month-over-month growth of all wholesale electric vehicle sales in China", CNBC noted at the time.

The record set in September may have partly been the result of backed up demand after Tesla shut down Shanghai for a portion of the summer in order to upgrade the facilities. As you can see from the chart below, October's numbers will still mark growth from the year prior, though comparables will be far more difficult heading into the new year.

Recall, the automaker also broke total delivery records for Q3, despite the fact that it missed expectations from Wall Street for the quarter. Tesla reported 343,830 deliveries for Q3 2022.

The company delivered 325,158 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles, and delivered 18,672 Model S and Model X vehicles. It blamed logistics for its miss of estimates and noted that a number of vehicles were "in transit".