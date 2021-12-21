Tesla Owner Blows Up Car After Discovering Cost To Fix Battery  

In Finland, an unhappy Tesla owner decided to blow up his Model S after learning it would need a new expensive battery pack.

In the video on YouTube with English subtitles, Tuomas Katainen explains his 2013 Model S was in the shop for more than a month for service. When he heard back from the shop, they told him they couldn't repair his car, and the only option was to change the entire battery cell.

Katainen said the fix would've cost him upwards of €20,000 ($22,500). He told the dealership that was absurd, and he donated the car to a Finnish YouTube channel Pommijätkät, whose name literally translates to 'Bomb Dudes.'

Instead of fixing the Model S, 30 kg (66 pounds) of dynamite was strapped to the car for one explosive show. Showing his frustration, Katainen even had a doll of Tesla's founder Elon Musk in the driver's seat.

Multiple angles of high-definition, slow-motion cameras captured the epic explosion (this time, it wasn't spontaneous as we've noted before ((read: here & here)).

The problem with electric cars utilizing lithium batteries is degradation over time. It's sort of like a smartphone or laptop -- enough charging cycles over the years, and the batteries will begin to hold less charge. The same thing happens with a Tesla or any other electric car.

... and as Katainen found out, the fix becomes so expensive that it's not even worth putting the car back on the road. Think twice when falling into the ESG trap of buying a fully electric vehicle because in the medium term, if not covered by the automative maker or third party insurer, you might have to shell out an excessive amount of money to replace the battery.