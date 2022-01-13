Tesla Removes 2022 Production Date For Cybertruck From Its Website

If you were hoping for your Cybertruck in 2022, it might be time to (again) realign your expectations.

Tesla has reportedly removed its 2022 production date for the Cybertruck from its website, according to multiple reports Thursday morning.

Edmunds was first to point out that the company's website used to say “You will be able to complete your configuration as production nears in 2022” and now it states: “You will be able to complete your configuration as production nears.”

Recall, last year we reported that Tesla was delaying the Cybertruck to "late 2022". Now it looks as though that schedule may still be too aggressive.

We wrote in September:

Before we even opine on the details, we're going to take the "over" regarding this timeline and guess the truck doesn't happen until 2023, perhaps even later.

Musk's delayed timeline for the truck was first announced last year by pro-Tesla blog electrek, who was even forced to note that even though the truck was "once seen as potentially the first to market" it is "now falling behind".

Meanwhile, competitors like Ford's F-150 Lightning continue to garner significant attention and, more importantly, are actually on their way to existing.

Tesla "only recently" completed the engineering design for the truck, the September 2021 report said. The report also noted that in August 2021, Tesla had confirmed it would start production in Austin after the Model Y.

“We are also making progress on the industrialization of Cybertruck, which is currently planned for Austin production subsequent to Model Y," the company said during an earnings report last year.

But on an internal call with employees in September 2021, "Musk confirmed that Tesla doesn’t expect to start Cybertruck production until the end of 2022."

Musk told employees that "that there’s so much new technology in the electric pickup truck that the production ramp-up is going to be very difficult," electrek reported.

Recall, back in summer 2021, Musk Tweeted that there was "always some chance" that the product introduced almost three years ago in November 2019 to ridiculous fanfare could "flop".

This stood at obvious odds with statements Musk made in late 2020 at the company's shareholder meeting, where he said “The orders are gigantic" about the truck. Musk claimed there were ”... well over half a million orders." He continued: "It’s a lot, basically. We stopped counting.”

Recall, at the introduction of the Cybertruck, Musk had an assistant come on stage and try to break the truck's armored glass.

"Normal glass shatters immediately," Musk said as his assistants, dressed like characters from The Matrix, dropped a metal ball on conventional glass, causing it to shatter.

At which point another of Musk's assistants gently threw a similar metal ball at the Cybertruck parked on stage. The driver's side window promptly broke.

"Oh my fucking God," Musk nervously said, live on the stream, after the front window shattered into a million pieces. Musk Tweeted: “To be frank, there is always some chance that Cybertruck will flop, because it is so unlike anything else. I don’t care. I love it so much even if others don’t. Other trucks look like copies of the same thing, but Cybertruck looks like it was made by aliens from the future.”

“In end, we kept production design almost exactly same as show car. Just some small tweaks here & there to make it slightly better. No door handles. Car recognizes you & opens door. Having all four wheels steer is amazing for nimble handling & tight turns!” Musk gushed about the truck, just months before moving back his production timeline..