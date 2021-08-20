Tesla Reveals "Plans" To Build A Prototype Humanoid Robot, World Collectively Sighs

Just when you thought you would never belly laugh harder than when Elon Musk decided to demonstrate the Cybertruck's shatterproof windows, along comes AI Day 2021 - a day that we're certain is going to live in Tesla-infamy for one reason or another.

Naturally, having solved the issues of making cars profitably and achieving the company's goal of 1 million robotaxis on the road, Tesla took yesterday's event as an opportunity to reveal their next game changing product that doesn't exist, a humanoid robot.

"It's basically going to start dealing with work that is boring, repetitive and dangerous," Musk said of the product that doesn't exist yet.

Despite not yet having a prototype, that didn't stop Musk from claiming the robot would have a "profound" impact on the economy in the future. He also predicted that physical work would be a choice in the future and that universal basic income would be necessary, according to CNN.

Instead of actually presenting a prototype at AI Day, the presentation went full MDMA and instead introduced a person in a bodysuit that resembled the robot design, to breakdance on stage to dubstep music.

The proposed robot will be five feet, eight inches tall and weigh 125 pounds. Musk told the audience it will have a screen for a face that displays "useful information".

Musk said of the non-existent prototype: "Can you talk to it and say, 'please pick up that bolt and attach it to a car with that wrench,' and it should be able to do that. 'Please go to the store and get me the following groceries.' That kind of thing. I think we can do that."

"We hope this does not feature in a dsytopian sci-fi movie," he nervously joked. There's no word on whether or not the humanoid robot will be powered by Neuralink or Solar Roof panels.

GLJ Research’s Gordon Johnson took to CNBC Friday morning to lay out just how wild the event was, and offer his skeptical take on things:

"Everybody thought their cars were collecting data, feeding that data into their neural net algorithm and everyday their cars were getting smarter," says @GordonJohnson19 on @Tesla's AI technology $TSLA. "We learned last night that's not true." pic.twitter.com/1DDY1ZzrDS — Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) August 20, 2021

Recall, we noted yesterday when Johnson took to CNBC to offer up a rare moment of realism about Tesla's actual track record for products and claims announced during these major events.

"My question is: why should we believe anything that's going to be said at AI day 2 when all the prior days were defined by complete fabrications or something close," Johnson said heading into AI Day.

"A lot of promises made, nothing kept," Johnson argued. And given yesterday's circus at AI Day, that looks like it could continue to be the ethos for Musk and Tesla going forward.

Johnson's arguments from yesterday - namely that Musk's events are almost always nothing more than full-on jumping the shark, with little substance - were laid out perfectly in a Tweet by FinTwit member and Tesla skeptic @JCOveido6 on Friday morning.

He showed the claims made by Musk regarding Full Self Driving and robotaxis...

...stacked up against the cold hard reality of what has actually taken place.

And we're certain at some "AI Day" in the future, we'll be debunking yet another list nonsense projections, only this time about humanoid robots.