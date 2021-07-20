Tesla Semi That Was Unveiled In 2017 And Was Supposed To Come To Market In 2019 Is Now "About" To Go Into Production

It looks like the day is finally here for the Tesla Semi!

OK, well, the day itself isn't actually here for the Semi that was introduced and unveiled all the way back in 2017, but according to the optimists over at pro-Tesla blog electrek, all the waiting is finally "about" to pay off.

"The whole truck industry is watching," the blog gushed early on Tuesday morning, stating that after "years of delays, Tesla is finally about to start production of Tesla Semi". We're setting the over/under on the "about to start production" date at a year from now, at least.

"While there are already a few electric trucks on the road, none of them have the specs enabling longer range hauling in a class 8 semi-truck, like the Tesla Semi is promising," electrek editor Fred Lambert wrote, apparently not yet convinced that Elon Musk's "promises" are notoriously unreliable.

Without pinning down a date for production, Lambert continues by claiming the truck will "have the lowest cost of operation of any semi-truck, making it extremely disruptive in an industry where every cent counts." He also pushed Tesla's claims of a class 8 truck with an 80,000-lb capacity, that will have 300-mile and 500-mile range options for $150,000 and $180,000.

The blog also dryly notes that when the Semi was revealed in 2017, the company said it would come to market in 2019. That's now two years ago.

"Tesla couldn’t deliver the truck in 2019. So it was delayed in 2020, which became 2021, but now things are really starting to move," Fred reassured his readers. As far as pinning down an exact date, electrek reports that "some long-time reservation holders are also expected to take delivery this year."

We'd bet dollars to doughnuts these deliveries don't take place until 2022, but time will tell the tale.

"This is exciting," Lambert concludes. "Now if it can finally deliver those electric trucks to those customers with the promised capabilities and pricing, it will likely start a massive shift in the trucking industry."

And once again we've gone from a product that doesn't exist to starting a "massive shift" in trucking. We look forward to checking back on the Semi's progress and comparing it with Fred's lofty expectations.