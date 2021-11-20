Tesla Worker Alleges "Nightmarish" Conditions, "Rampant Sexual Harassment", At Company's Fremont Factory

Weeks after losing a workplace racism lawsuit that resulted in a $137 million award against Tesla, the automaker is now facing allegations of "rampant sexual harassment" in the workplace and a new lawsuit from a worker at its Fremont factory.

38 year old Worker Jessica Barraza is claiming she faced "nightmarish" conditions working the night shift at Tesla, Bloomberg reported late this week. Her suit alleges that co-workers and supervisors made lewd comments and gestures to her and other women "multiple times a week".

She says when she complained to supervisors and human resources, they did nothing about it.

As a result of her trauma, she says she suffers from panic attacks and “is afraid to return to work knowing that her body could be violated at any time with no repercussions."

“She is on medication and in therapy, and she is not the same person she used to be," the suit says.

Tesla has used arbitration in the past to try and settle such incidents.

David A. Lowe, an attorney for Barraza, said: “Tesla has carved out the right to go to court on the claims that are important to them while prohibiting employees from doing the same.”

“It’s such an egregious and compelling situation that Jessica describes," Lowe said, calling it "so important on the merits".

Barraza isnt' the first woman to have complaints about working at Tesla. A black woman named Rebecca Spates, who joined the company in 2019, alleged she was discriminated against for her race, gender and age. She also claimed that a co-worker touched her buttocks.

31 complaints were filed with California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing alleging discrimination at Tesla throughout 2020, Bloomberg reported.