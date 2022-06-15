Teslas On Autopilot Crash More Than Rival Automakers. New NHTSA Data Will Likely Show

Data is soon going to be forthcoming from the U.S. government which may show that Tesla's cars on Autopilot crash more than the company's rivals. The data will "single out" Tesla for a "disproportionately high number" of crashes, AP wrote.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has been gathering the data for about a year, the report notes. It said last week that it had documented more than 200 crashes involving Teslas on some form of automated driving system.

The data showed that Tesla's crash rate per 1,000 vehicles was "substantially higher" than other automakers. The data was being collected as part of a NHTSA investigation looking into Tesla vehicles' mysterious penchants for crashing into stopped vehicles and emergency vehicles on roadways - a disturbing trend we have been documenting for the better part of the last several years.

The latest article cautions, however, that Tesla has "many more" vehicles on the road with Automated systems than other companies and that it collects data in real-time from its vehicles, while other companies have a delay in reporting their data.

Nissan had over 560,000 vehicles on the road that used its "ProPilot Assist" software and didn't have any crashes to report to the NHTSA. GM reported just 3 crashes while its automated features were on, with more than 34,000 vehicles on the road.

Stellantis reported 2 crashes and Ford reported zero.

Recall, we reported two weeks ago that "Phantom Braking" incidents for Tesla were on the rise. Unexpected braking complaints were up from just 354 complaints in February, according to a May 4 letter the NHTSA sent to Tesla’s Field Quality Director Eddie Gates.

The issue of phantom braking in Tesla vehicles has long been discussed as a potential safety hazard, along with other wonderful features of Tesla's Full Self Driving. Remember, we wrote back in February that the NHTSA was looking at over 416,000 Teslas over "phantom braking".

The agency had opened a formal investigation into 416,000 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles over reports of unexpected brake activation at high speeds when driver-assistance system Autopilot is engaged.

NHTSA said the investigation was being opened after it received 354 complaints about "rapid deceleration can occur without warning, at random, and often repeatedly in a single drive cycle." No crashes or injuries have stemmed from the braking issue.