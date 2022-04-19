Tesla's Planned Shanghai Reopening For This Week Pushed Back Due To "Logistics Problems With Supplier"

All weekend, articles were posted about how Tesla's Shanghai factory was finally going to be re-opening in the coming days. For example, Reuters reported that the company was "sputtering" to reopen its Shanghai plant after 3 weeks of lockdown.

Pro-Tesla blog electrek also reported that Tesla was aiming to restart production "on Monday, April 18 after roughly three weeks of being shut down and missing out on the production of over 40,000 electric vehicles".

"To prepare for the restart, Tesla has recalled workers to its Shanghai plant where they will need to live on site, in line with China's 'closed loop management' process," two sources told Reuters.

But hopes of a restart may have been dashed almost as soon as they came to be, according to a Monday morning report by Street Insider. The company was preparing to re-open on Monday but has been forced to push its restart back by a day due "to logistic problems with its supplier".

Competitor Volkswagen, meanwhile, has reportedly restarted production in China. General Motors is also considering plans for re-opening this week, the report says.

Meanwhile, China continues to extend its lockdowns across parts of the country creating not only chaos domestically, but another coming shock to the supply chain for countries like the U.S., who are highly reliant on importing Chinese goods.