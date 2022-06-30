Tesla's Texas Gigafactory Reportedly Outputting 5,000 Vehicles Per Week

Just hours after reports of hundreds of people being laid off at Tesla's San Mateo, Autopilot focused, office, it appears the company is up and running at full capacity at its new Gigafactory in Texas.

That's because electrek reported this week that the company is now cranking out as many as 5,000 vehicles per week from its new Texas location, though the report questions whether or not that is a "sustainable" rate.

The factory also added production of the Model Y Long Range on top of the Standard Range version, the report says. The automaker is staying mum on the details of its production coming from its new factory, it continues.

The Texas Gigafactory has been one of the the company's most important recent investments. The company is finally, after starting production of the Model Y back in 2021, starting to gradually ramp up deliveries of vehicles built in its Texas factory.

The company's goal is reportedly to produce 10,000 vehicles per week by the end of the year.

electrek's sources told them that "Tesla has managed to ramp up production since adding a new version of the Model Y, Model Y Long Range, and it now produces several thousand vehicles per week" at the factory.

They were also told Tesla was capable of producing at least 2,000 Model Ys per week from the factory. Some buyers taking delivery of the Model Y Long Range from the factory are being told that their models have the old 2170 cell batteries, and not the company's new ones.

Drone footage appears to show that Tesla is getting "hundreds of cars out every day," the report concluded.