Now There's A Sriracha Sauce Shortage

When it come to the supply chain shortages globally, is nothing sacred?

That's what dedicated sriracha eaters want to know now that the company who produces it, Huy Fong Foods, has been forced to suspend sales and production of the sauce, according to Yahoo.

In an email dating back to last month, the company told customers it was facing “a more severe shortage of chili” than the last one it faced in July 2020.

“Due to weather conditions affecting the quality of chili peppers, we now face a more severe shortage of chili. Unfortunately, this is out of our control, and without this essential ingredient, we are unable to produce any of our products,” the company wrote.

Those who haven't received confirmation for current orders will have to wait until September, the company said.

“We understand that this may cause issues. However, during this time we will not accept any new orders to be placed before September as we will not have enough inventory to fulfill your order,” the email continued.

Chili peppers join foods and products like baby formula and - well, just about everything else - that are in short supply this year thanks to the pandemic and the geopolitical conflict in Ukraine.

Said one Twitter user: “Just found out there’s a sriracha shortage…WTF has the world come to?"