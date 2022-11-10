There's A Vol-Shock On The Way If Inflation Comes In High

Authored by Simon White, Bloomberg macro strategist,

The VIX is well placed to act as a hedge for market risk should US CPI come in higher than expected today.

There’s plenty of dogs barking in the crypto world, but one dog that has yet to bark is equity volatility. Despite the longest bear market since the Lehman crisis, the VIX remains low relative to cross-asset volatility, low compared to at-the-money volatility, and low versus - and less than - realized volatility, something we see only infrequently.

One potential explanation is the relative cheapness of deep out-of-the-money puts on the S&P. This is also tricky to explain given the downturn this year, but it is perhaps a reflection that the market – given the maximum drawdown in the S&P this year is over 25% - believes the Fed put is getting closer.

Either way, a higher-than-expected inflation print today would likely lead to a much higher VIX. The rates market has essentially been front-running a fall in CPI by pricing in cuts in 2023 to 2024 (the so-called “Fed pivot”).

As we can see in the chart below, there is a strong relationship between the size of the Fed pivot and the relative price of deep out-of-the-money puts on the S&P. Ergo higher inflation should see higher out-of-the-money volatility and therefore a higher VIX.

While the VIX dog may not be barking, the canine silence in the VVIX - the volatility of volatility index - is deafening, after it hit post-pandemic lows this week. But VIX call buying continues to rise sharply, and this often precedes rises in the VIX itself. Moreover, speculators continue to remain net short VIX futures, adding to upside risks from short covering.

This comes in addition to odd price action in Nasdaq vol markets, which often precedes market instability.

Leading indicators show that inflation should continue to ease, but that means any hotter-than-expected data would lead to a kneejerk sell-off in stocks and bonds. VIX calls or the VIX should perform well in such an eventuality.