These Are The Most Accident-Prone Electric Vehicles In The U.S.

A new study by car accident lawyer Levine and Wiss recently analyzed the number of most searched electric vehicles involved in fatal crashes, as well as each model's units sold during these years.

The study then took the crash rate per 10,000 cars sold to identify the EVs with the highest accident rates.

The Lucid Air has the highest crash rate at 51.95 per 10,000 vehicles, with one fatal crash and only 1,949 units sold. It also has a high search volume of 1,116,300 monthly searches. The Volkswagen ID.4 ranks second with a crash rate of 15.55 per 10,000 vehicles, two fatal crashes, and 37,253 units sold. It garners 392,010 monthly searches. The Mazda MX-30 is third with a crash rate of 12.5 per 10,000 vehicles, two fatal crashes, and 385 units sold. It has 43,500 average monthly searches. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 has a crash rate of 5.13 per 10,000 vehicles, with 36 fatal crashes and 23,135 units sold. It is popular, with 968,790 monthly searches. The Tesla Model 3 has the highest number of fatal accidents (147) but a crash rate of 4.87 per 10,000 vehicles, due to its high sales volume of 825,225 units. It is the most searched EV, with 10,388,030 monthly searches. With 69 fatal crashes and 166,705 units sold, the Tesla Model S has a crash rate of 4.3 per 10,000 vehicles. It remains a highly searched model with 2,675,800 average monthly searches. The Tesla Model S has a crash rate of 4.3 per 10,000 vehicles, 69 fatal crashes, and 166,705 units sold, with 2,675,800 monthly searches.