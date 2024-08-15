They Can't Keep The Lies Straight...
OMFG!....they can't keep the lies straight.
For the 13th month in the last 16, US Industrial Production data was revised lower (significantly lower)...
Source: Bloomberg
That meant US industrial production tumbled 0.6% MoM in July (dragging production down 0.2% YoY after revisions)...
Source: Bloomberg
US manufacturing also tumbled more than expected (-0.3% MoM) and thanks to yet more downward revisions, the YoY change fell to just 0.1%...
Source: Bloomberg
Capacity Utilization fell again to 77.8% - well below expectations...
Source: Bloomberg
And finally, this will really make you laugh... remember 30 mins ago when Retail Sales data showed a surge in auto sales (despite CPI signaling prices plunging because dealers can't sell them)... well guess what happened to auto production - it collapsed!!!!
Source: Bloomberg
That is the biggest 3-month decline in auto production since the COVID lockdowns...
Source: Bloomberg
Does that sound like automakers are buying what the government's retail sales data is selling?