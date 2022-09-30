Thousands Stuck On Cruise Ships After Hurricane Shuttered Florida Ports

Travel website "The Points Guy" reported that thousands of cruise ship passengers are stuck at sea this week because Hurricane Ian wreaked havoc across southwestern and central Florida, forcing some ports across the state to close temporarily.

Cruise ships that departed from Florida before Hurricane Ian made landfall on Wednesday had to extend their schedules because some ports remain closed.

Three major ones — Port Canaveral, Jacksonville Port Authority, and Port Tampa Bay, remain temporarily closed or have disruptions, preventing cruise ships from docking.

At this time Port Canaveral remains closed at Port Condition ZULU pending an update from the U.S. Coast Guard Captain of the Port. All visitors to the Port and tenants are reminded not to return until damage assessments have been completed.

#Ian: JAXPORT remains under Port Condition ZULU (closed) through today as the @USCG, JAXPORT, & port tenants conduct post-storm assessments.



The Points Guy said, "at least five Florida-based cruise vessels won't be able to return to their home ports on Thursday as scheduled to disembark the passengers," adding these ships "are spending extra time at sea and at cruise destinations in the Caribbean and the Bahamas."

"The delayed returns mean that nearly 20,000 cruisers this week are getting an extension of their vacations — whether they want one or not," The Points Guy noted.

Social media is full of cruise ship passengers complaining about being "stuck at sea":

I appreciate everyone that’s checked in on me 🥹🥹 I am, quite literally, stuck at sea on a cruise ship because the ports are closed LOL😭 But my home and family are good!! — Stormcaller of Old Valyria✨ (@Valyriian_) September 29, 2022

I'm stuck on a cruise ship btw isn't that fun — Urinating trees (@PuppyObituary) September 29, 2022

Currently in the middle of the sea stuck on a cruise ship because of hurricane Ian 🙃 — Dee🌹✨ (@Iam_Delandra) September 30, 2022

Me and my girl stuck on this cruise ship due to the storm and I’m bouta lose it. send the PJ, the cia, the fbi, SOMEBODY ANYBODY PLEASE — Raeh (@so_raeh) September 29, 2022

Others were happy about the extended stay...

I’m stuck on a cruise ship due to Ian! How lucky am I? 😄😜🥹 — 🌟🌈🌊ifinallydidit🤩🇺🇸🇺🇦🏳️‍🌈💕💙💙💙 (@ifinallydidit) September 29, 2022

being stuck on a cruise ship due to a hurricane is one weird way to extend your vacation — spooky liss👻 (@lissverdone) September 29, 2022