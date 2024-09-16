"Throw Society Into Chaos" - Tucker Outlines Dem Plan As Harris 'Honeymoon' Fades

Tucker Carlson said the quiet part out loud in a brief comment last last week. Uncomfortable truths about the "party of democracy"...

“If they think that there’s a chance that Trump could win decisively enough in November that they can’t steal it, then I think their only option there is to in some way throw the society into chaos as they did during COVID which was the pretext for changing the way we vote and letting people vote anonymously without IDs and drop boxes and a month before the election."

We all know what happened then (and we, the people, acquiesced so quickly):

"They completely changed everything allowing Mark Zuckerberg to spend $400 million to control the mechanics of the election. That would not have been allowed except under a state of national emergency provided them by the virus they created in a lab in Wuhan, COVID."

So, given what they have shown themselves capable of, who can really argue they would not do it (or worse) again:

"It’s pretty simple. If they feel like they’re gonna lose we will have some kind of crisis. I think it’s most likely to be a war with Iran which they want anyway, but who knows.”

Watch the full comment by Tucker Carlson below: