Top Food Brands Virtue Signal 'Healthy Diets' While Cashing In On Junk Food

A new study commissioned by the World Action on Salt, Sugar & Health (WASSH) revealed a startling fact: "Four of the world's biggest food manufacturers are over-reliant on the sales of unhealthy food despite each claiming to be active in improving the healthfulness of their products."

WASSH assessed 2,346 products sold by global food and drink companies Danone, Kellogg's, Kraft Heinz, Nestlé, and Unilever in their three largest markets -- Australia, France, and Mexico. It ranked the products based on commonly used standards such as Health Star Rating, Nutri-Score, and Warning Labels. With the exception of Danone, all other companies had a higher percentage of sales from unhealthy food.

"Danone was the only manufacturer with a greater share of healthier products available in each of the three countries. The remaining four manufacturers performed poorly across all three markets, with more than half of their surveyed food and drink portfolio below a standard definition of 'healthy,'" WASSH wrote.

Kraft Heinz, Kellogg, Unilever, and Nestle sold the bulk of junk food and drinks.

"Improving the nutritional content of food and drink by reformulating recipes with less salt, sugar and saturated fat is by far the most important strategy that any company should make to improve public health," Mhairi Brown, policy and public affairs lead with WASSH, said in a statement.

Kraft Heinz, Kellogg, Unilever, and Nestle are promoting diets high in fat and sugar, which could potentially increase the risk of obesity and chronic illnesses such as cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, and certain cancers if consumed regularly. In addition, the consumption of junk food may cause adverse changes in the brain and result in cognitive impairment.

... and if current unhealthy diet trends persist, more than half of the world could be overweight by 2035.