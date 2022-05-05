Toronto Housing Bubble Deflating? Home Prices Drop Most In Two Years On Rising Rates

Storm clouds gather over the bubbly Toronto housing market as prices slump for the second consecutive month following the Bank of Canada's (BoC) aggressive quantitative tightening program, according to Bloomberg.

New data from Toronto Regional Real Estate Board shows home prices in the metro area dropped 6.4% in April from the month before to $936,000. Bloomberg notes this "was the biggest monthly drop since April 2020, when the market was largely frozen because of Covid-19 lockdowns."

Housing demand dwindles as buyers take a step back due to rising mortgage rates. Compared with the month before, the number of houses sold in Toronto tumbled 26% in April. Vancouver home sales also slipped.

Toronto's housing market cools after home prices soared for the past two years, driven by emergency-low rates, which have since been reversed. BoC initiated the first hike in March from 0.25% to 1%. An upcoming June 1 meeting may see the central bank hike rates to 1.5% to stem inflation.

On Tuesday, Bank of Canada's senior deputy governor Carolyn Rogers said, "housing price growth is unsustainably strong in Canada ... It would not be a bad thing for the economy, for the growth in housing prices to moderate a bit and we do expect that to happen as rates go up."

After all, Rogers is right. Since the pandemic began, housing prices have surged 50% because ultra-low rates have sparked an even more massive housing bubble.

In a press release, Kevin Crigger, the Toronto real estate board's president, noted that BoC is "achieving its goal of slowing consumer spending as it fights high inflation ... negotiated mortgage rates rose sharply over the past four weeks, prompting some buyers to delay their purchase."

And what happens when the punch bowl at a party runs out? Or better, when the music stops in the game of musical chairs? The answer to those questions could be what's happening in Canada's housing market.