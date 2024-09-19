Track Live: UPS Jumbo Jets Loaded With iPhone 16s Head To America 

The iPhone 16 is set to hit Apple stores this Friday. Ahead of the launch, the flight tracking website FlightAware is tracking a fleet of UPS air freighters loaded to the brim with new iPhones. This mode of rapid delivery from China to US distribution centers is aimed at meeting the preorder surge, given the time-sensitive nature of these shipments. However, Apple's decision to rely on fuel-guzzling jumbo jets instead of more eco-friendly container ships raises serious questions about its commitment to sustainability.

"Once you've received your UPS tracking number from Apple, use this page to figure out what flight is carrying your iPhone or Apple Watch. The "departure scan" in your UPS tracking should match the departure time for a flight listed below," FlightAware wrote on its website.

FlightAware's live tracking map shows a fleet of UPS jets loaded with iPhones taking off from Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport—formerly Shenzhen Huangtian Airport—located in the city of Shenzhen in South Central China's Guangdong province and Hong Kong International Airport. The final destinations are Anchorage International Airport in Alaska and Louisville International Airport in Kentucky.

FlightAware's activity log of the UPS jets.

Two reports this week...

... suggest soft demand for more expensive iPhone models.