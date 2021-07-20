Traders Are Now Panic-Buying Stocks & Puking Bonds & Bullion

Presented with no comment really... it's just a farce of a market!

Stocks are exploding higher since the cash open...

Small Caps are now up almost 1% from Friday's close (+3.5% off yesterday's lows) and Nasadaq is about to go green from Friday's close)...

The bounces are very technical with S&P popping perfectly off its 50DMA...

And The Dow bouncing off its 100DMA and breaking back above its 50DMA...

Gold was hammered lower...

As Bond yields spike off the lows and higher on the day...

As one veteran trader exclaimed, "this market is a f**king joke!"