Traders Sell Everything As Dollar & Yields Soar To 3-Month Highs
Stocks dropped for the third day in a row today (longest streak since early Sept) with the S&P's worst loss in seven weeks, as with a big h/t to Goldman, it seems equity market bulls finally noticed the recent explosion in rates.
Treasury yields rose across the curve again today (with the long-end outperforming - 2Y +5bps, 30Y +2bps)...
But, the recent 2-sigma move in rates (as we have seen) implies serious drawdowns for stocks...
...and the surge in rates (10Y +55bps in the last three weeks) suddenly hit stocks...
...and 'Trumpflation' has prompted a market-wide rethink of rate-cut expectations (lower/hawkish), especially for next year...
...and that all weighed on stocks bigly today. There was a small comeback after The Beige Book signaled some dovishness, but Nasdaq was the day's biggest loser (down over 2% at one point)...
A big down-day for mega-cap tech today...
All seven of the Mag7 stocks were down today - that is the first time that's happened since Sept 6th...
'Most Shorted' stocks were monkeyhammered lower...
Even the so-called 'Trump Trade' saw selling pressure today (though the "Democratic Victory' basket was hit even harder, so don't get all excited Kamala)...
Goldman's trading desk noted that overall activity levels are up +5% vs. the trailing 2 weeks with market volumes up +5% vs the 10dma, with their floor basically paired Buy vs. Sell with HFs net to buy and LOs net for sale
HFs are +7% better to buy with Demand in Macro Products, Industrials & Tech offsetting supply in Fins, Utes & Comms Svcs
LOs are -2% better for sale. Tech supply from them outweighs supply in Staples and Cons Svcs by 3:1. Demand is led by Cons Disc, Mats & HCare.
Meanwhile, the dollar refuses to stop, rallying up to its strongest since early July against its fiat peers...
Treasury yields are rising as fast as the dollar - also up to three month highs (all above 4.00%)...
The dollar strength finally smacked gold lower today... but not before the precious metal hit a new intraday record high...
Silver underperformed gold on the day after a decent run against the barbarous relic...
Crypto was clubbed like a baby seal also, with Bitcoin fading back towards $65,000....
After two strong days, oil prices slipped lower on an inventory build, higher crude production, and no extreme headlines out of the MidEast (yet)...
Finally, prediction markets continue to trend in Trump's direction...
...and even the polls are starting to move in his favor (because there's only so much 'cheat' margin to play with).