Would-Be Trump Assassin Ryan Routh's Son Arrested On Child Pornography Charges

The son of attempted Trump assassin Ryan Routh has been arrested in North Carolina on child pornography charges. Oran Routh, who was interviewed by mainstream news outlets just after his father's attempt on Donald Trump's life and stated he and his father both hated the former president, has been charged with possession of an SD card holding "hundreds of files" of child sexual abuse materials.

The evidence includes graphic descriptions of the videos and a chat from July in which Oran Routh allegedly responded to someone advertising the content for sale.

According to ABC News, investigators found the child pornography files when they searched the home of Oran Routh in Guilford County, North Carolina this past weekend. The search was "in connection with an investigation unrelated to child exploitation."

More photos of Oran Routh, the leftist son of the Democrat Trump attempted assassination suspect. The son allegedly had hundreds of child s—x abuse content. pic.twitter.com/RuuHNo1Ymd — Andy Ngo 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) September 24, 2024

The unrelated investigation in question is, of course, Ryan Routh's attempt to shoot Trump as he golfed near his Florida club in West Palm Beach only a week ago. Meaning, federal agents say they stumbled upon the SD card while looking for evidence against Oran's father. The bizarre incident raises even more questions about the assassination.

First and foremost, Americans want to know how Ryan Routh was able to get Trump's itinerary in preparation for his attack? Trump's golf outing was a last minute decision and not outlined in his normal schedule. The Secret Service claims that they had to "scramble" to provide security at the venue and did not have time for a proper sweep. This is, of course, the second time that Trump was almost killed due to the Secret Service not initiating standard security procedures.

Charging documents for Oran Routh, son of second would-be assassin of Donald Trump, Ryan Routh. pic.twitter.com/JjUypAx42t — Thomas Stevenson (@RealTStevenson) September 24, 2024

The bigger issue, though, is that Ryan Routh somehow knew to be at the golf club and somehow knew exactly where to set up with his SKS rifle. This is not possible without intel on Trump's movements. In other words, the logical explanation is that Routh had help from the inside.

Federal prosecutors state that Routh "stalked" the area for a few weeks prior to his shooting attempt, but this does not explain how he was able to approach the club grounds with a rifle at the exact moment Donald Trump was within shooting range.

The arrest of Routh's son on child porn charges may simply be coincidental. The political left is, after all, the degenerate gift that keeps on giving. But the arrest could also represent something else entirely.

If one assumes (according to the evidence from the last two shooting attempts) that insider participation in the assassination is a reality, then it's fair to ask if Ryan Routh was blackmailed into the murder by someone who had knowledge of his son's activities. Was he trying to prevent his son's arrest?

Or, could the CP charges against his son be a way to keep Ryan Routh quiet about who might have helped him with Trump's location that day? In other words "Look what we can do to your family if you say anything..."

Was Routh supposed to escape that day? His recent internet history indicated he was planning a route from Palm Beach to Mexico. He was only caught because a bystander took a photo of his vehicle and license plate as he sped away. Perhaps his arrest has thrown a monkey wrench into the plans of other interested parties?

One would expect him to run into a Jack Ruby situation before very long, but in the meantime his son is now a factor in this strange equation.