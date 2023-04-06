"Trump Can't Get A Fair Trial In NYC" - Dershowitz Warns "He'll Probably Be Convicted"

“There is no part of the case that is not weak,” Alan Dershowitz, an attorney who taught law at Harvard Law School for nearly 50 years and was part of Trump’s impeachment defense team in 2019, told The Epoch Times in an interview on Wednesday.

“Never in the history of America has anybody ever been prosecuted for not disclosing the reason they gave for paying hush money,” he added “So the entire indictment is based on a deep fallacy. There’s nothing strong about it. You can’t create strength with multiple weaknesses. “There are 34 bad counts, and 34 bad counts do not create a single good count.”

Dershowitz described Bragg’s prosecution of Trump as politically motivated: “It’s very dangerous - it means that district attorneys can indict their own political enemies,” Dershowitz said in an interview last week, noting that he predicted this outcome in his book, “Get Trump,” which describes a two-tiered system of justice, singling out Trump.

“It really endangers the rule of law for all Americans: today, it’s Trump; tomorrow, it’s a Democrat; the day after tomorrow, it’s your uncle Charlie, or your niece, or your nephew,” Dershowitz added. “In 60 years of practice, this is the worst case of prosecutorial abuse I have ever seen,” the scholar said. “What’s really unprecedented is not the indictment of a past president, but the indictment of a potential future president who was running against the head of the party of the man who indicted him.”

However, despite all that legal weakness, Dershowtiz told Charlie Kirk that he fears Trump will probably get convicted because getting a fair trial in NYC is unlikely:

“I don’t think I could get this case dismissed so easily. I don’t think that if you had the best lawyers in the history of the world, Abraham Lincoln and John Marshall, a New York City judge, would dismiss this case because that New York City judge’s life would be over. Everybody would point to him the way they pointed to me when I defended Trump.” “I think he probably will be convicted by a New York jury who voted for Bragg and voted for get Trump.” "Bragg’s going to be popular. He’ll be reelected and and he’ll probably win this case unless there is a change of venue.” “You can’t get fair justice in Manhattan. I could not win a case in Manhattan for Donald Trump.”

But, the former Harvard Law professor suggested:

"it will be reversed on appeal. It will never be affirmed all the way up to the Supreme Court."

Watch the full interview below: