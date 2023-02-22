Trump Heads To East Palestine To Capitalize On Biden's 'Failed' Toxic Train Derailment Response

Former President Donald Trump is expected to visit East Palestine, Ohio, Wednesday and donate pallets of water and other supplies to the small town grappling with the toxic aftermath of the train derailment earlier this month.

Last weekend we told readers about Trump's plan to visit East Palestine. Now it's been confirmed by Fox News that he will meet with officials and residents today.

Trump will meet with East Palestine Mayor Trent Conaway; Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio; Rep. Bill Johnson, R-Ohio; State Rep. Monica Robb-Blasdel; and Ohio State Sen. Michael Rulli.

"President Trump is meeting with the citizens of East Palestine and will never forget them and what they are going through. "Contrast that with Biden and the federal government who has failed them from the beginning," a Trump advisor told Fox News.

On Monday, President Biden, who has barely mentioned East Palestine, decided to visit Ukraine instead of East Palestine. During an appearance on Fox News that same day, Mayor Trent Conaway said the president's visit overseas was the "biggest slap in the face" as his town continues to suffer following a freight train crash carrying hazardous materials, including vinyl chloride.

"That was the biggest slap in the face that tells you right now, he doesn't care about us," Conaway told Fox's Jesse Watters. He added: "So … he can send every agency he wants to but I found that out this morning and one of the briefings that he was in the Ukraine giving millions of dollars away to people over there, not to us and I'm furious."

Fox's Tucker Carlson recently said:

"East Palestine is a poor, white town that voted for Trump. So honestly, who cares? No one in the Biden administration did care and that's an atrocity."