Trump Asks What Did Fauci Know About "Gain Of Function" Research, & When Did He Know It?

Now that Fauci's released emails (which still contain far too many redactions and should be released in their entirety) confirm countless "conspiracy theories" about what Fauci knew about masks, covid and its origins, which as Rand Paul tweeted confirm that Fauci was a "fraud" not to mention that Trump appears to have been right yet again, moments ago Trump issued a statement on the Fauci emails, which while generally self-congratulatory, contained an important question:

"The funding of Wuhan by the U.S. was foolishly started by the Obama Administration in 2014 but ended under the Trump Administration. When I heard about it, I said "no way." What did Dr. Fauci know about "gain of function" research, and when did he know it?"

We are confident that the Democratic majority in Congress will get right on it.

Trump's full statement below: