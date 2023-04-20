Trump's Palm Beach Mansion Next To Mar-A-Lago Hits Rental Market

Mansion Global reports a Trump family-owned oceanfront beach house in Palm Beach, Florida, down the street from Mar-a-Lago, has returned to the rental market after a failed sale despite a red-hot South Florida housing market.

"A one-of-a-kind direct oceanfront estate boasting 10,455 total square feet of living space and unobstructed views of the Atlantic, 1125 S Ocean features 8 bedrooms, 8 full and 3 half bathrooms," the description of the beach house reads on Zillow.

It further said, "This iconic, trophy property is rarely available for lease and includes over 200 feet of water frontage ... and for approved occupants, residency at the beach house comes with coveted access to the exclusive Mar-a-Lago Beach Club next door."

Margit Brandt of Premier Estate Properties has the rental listing and is asking $195,000 per month or about $2.3 million per year.

"In Palm Beach, we've seen so much movement from all different parts of the country and the world. "It's the perfect house for someone who wants to try out Palm Beach," Premier Estate Properties' Margit Brandt, who listed the rental, told Bloomberg.

Between 2021-22, the property's asking price increased from $49 million to $59 million. Despite the booming South Florida real estate market, no buyer was found.

Bloomberg pointed out the beach house was previously in a trust in the name of Trump's sister, Maryanne Trump Barry, which sold for $18.5 million in 2018. The current owner is a limited liability company that lists Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. as officers.

For those seeking entry to the Mar-a-Lago Beach Club, renting Trump's beach house might be the golden ticket inside.