Turbo-Taper Sends Stocks & Bond Yields Lower On The Week
The Fed's hawkish statement and Powell's modest 'good cop' effort left rate-hike odds all higher on the week with May 2022 now the most likely 'liftoff' for rates...
Source: Bloomberg
While stonks kneejerked higher on Wednesday, this hawkish shift ended up dragging markets lower on the week. Nasdaq was the week's biggest loser; The Dow was the least ugly horse in the glue factory...
Defensive sectors dominated the week with Energy, Tech, and Discretionary the most hated...
Source: Bloomberg
AAPL was down 4.6% on the week - its biggest weekly loss since Feb...
But everything is fine, right?
Shorts were double-squeezed this week - on FOMC and into OpEx...
Source: Bloomberg
Bond yields were lower across the curve on the week with the short-end underpeforming and belly bid... (7Y -8bps, 2Y -1bp)...
Source: Bloomberg
The yield curve flattened on the week...
Source: Bloomberg
The Dollar rallied back from post-Powell pummelling to end higher on the week...
Source: Bloomberg
Cryptos were all lower on the week...
Source: Bloomberg
Commodities were mixed on the week with oil lower and PMs eking out very modest gains...
Source: Bloomberg
Finally, a Bloomberg study of past instances when the Nasdaq 100 index climbed 2.4% over one session before sliding 2.6% the next day -- as happened Wednesday and Thursday -- provides succor for short-term bears.
The pattern occurred seven times in the past decade, mostly in the pandemic crash last year. On average, the technology heavy-index fell by 3.7% over the next five days.