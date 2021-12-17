Turbo-Taper Sends Stocks & Bond Yields Lower On The Week

The Fed's hawkish statement and Powell's modest 'good cop' effort left rate-hike odds all higher on the week with May 2022 now the most likely 'liftoff' for rates...

Source: Bloomberg

While stonks kneejerked higher on Wednesday, this hawkish shift ended up dragging markets lower on the week. Nasdaq was the week's biggest loser; The Dow was the least ugly horse in the glue factory...

Defensive sectors dominated the week with Energy, Tech, and Discretionary the most hated...

AAPL was down 4.6% on the week - its biggest weekly loss since Feb...

But everything is fine, right?

Shorts were double-squeezed this week - on FOMC and into OpEx...

Bond yields were lower across the curve on the week with the short-end underpeforming and belly bid... (7Y -8bps, 2Y -1bp)...

The yield curve flattened on the week...

The Dollar rallied back from post-Powell pummelling to end higher on the week...

Cryptos were all lower on the week...

Commodities were mixed on the week with oil lower and PMs eking out very modest gains...

Finally, a Bloomberg study of past instances when the Nasdaq 100 index climbed 2.4% over one session before sliding 2.6% the next day -- as happened Wednesday and Thursday -- provides succor for short-term bears.

The pattern occurred seven times in the past decade, mostly in the pandemic crash last year. On average, the technology heavy-index fell by 3.7% over the next five days.