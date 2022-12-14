Twitter Account Tracking Elon Musk's Private Jet "Suspended"

The college kid who created the @ElonJet Twitter account before Elon Musk bought the social media platform has had the account "suspended."

Last Friday, Jack Sweeney pointed out @ElonJet was "search banned," though he mentioned the account had been "search banned for months before Elon's takeover. "

It’s true ElonJet is search banned. But I’m not sure who to blame, it’s been search banned for months now way before Elon’a takeover. https://t.co/kYpSdFS6Tw — Jack Sweeney (@JxckSweeney) December 9, 2022

But now it appears the account that shared publicly-available information about Musk's private jet locations and had over half a million followers has been "suspended."

On Wednesday morning, Twitter users are chatting away about the suspension. Here's what some had to say:

Elon Musk’s position on free speech pic.twitter.com/zvxTLf4Jhz — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) December 14, 2022

Hey folks (@RonFilipkowski @DWUhlfelderLaw ), not only has Elon suspended @ElonJet, he's now prevented Flight Aware from publicly tracking his airplane. I guess it's good to be rich.



This should be publicly available information. I'm sure someone can figure out how. pic.twitter.com/VQ2xCmBHra — globetrotter (@globe55trotter) December 14, 2022

Nearly a year ago, we told readers about Sweeney and how Musk requested the college kid to take down the account because of security risks.

At the time, Sweeney told Musk the price to take down @ElonJet would be a "Model 3." Musk rejected the offer and told the kid: "I don't love the idea of being shot by a nutcase."

As we've told readers, tracking the private jets of CEOs is nothing new in the hedge fund industry. There are services that some traders pay upwards of $100k to retrieve flight data of the movements of deal-makers.

We also said Sweeney would have better luck selling his technology to a hedge fund or even Quandl, a flight-tracking company, rather than letting it stay on Twitter. Now the account has been nuked.