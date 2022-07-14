Twitter Experiencing Major Global Outage

Submitted by QTR's Fringe Finance

Though it likely has nothing to do with the ongoing Elon Musk/Twitter saga, the social media site appears to have gone conspicuously offline this morning around 8:15AM EST. As of the time of this blog post, it has not come back online. Several other people have confirmed to me that they cannot access the site.

While the outage is likely just run of the mill and worth chalking up to outages that sites have all the time, the fact that Twitter is in such focus right now can’t be overlooked.

DownDetector showed the outages reported in realtime:

Curiously, other sites didn’t show up as crashing at the same time (which usually happens when it’s an ISP or cloud problem). Instead, it appears to be isolated to Twitter and Tweetdeck. Here were the top services experiencing problems on Downdetector at the same time:

Those who went to login or access their Twitter page were greeted with the following error:

A window I already had open would not let me Tweet out a link to this article:

And Tweetdeck also appeared to not be working, showing a simple error code:

Comments from some users seem to indicate it may be working in other counties, like New Zealand.

I’m certain this has nothing to do with the fact that both Twitter and Musk are going to be trying to prove, in court within weeks, that the site is not laden with spam and bots.

It has to be just a coincidence, right?