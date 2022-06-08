Twitter Spikes On Reports Firm Will Comply With Musk's Bot Data Demands

Just two days after Twitter’s board plans to comply with Elon Musk’s demands for internal data, Washington Post reports, citing a person familiar with the company’s thinking.

WaPo's Elizabeth Dwoskin reports that after weeks-long impasse, Twitter's board plans to comply with Elon Musk's demands for internal data by offering access to its full "firehose," the massive stream of data comprising more than 500 million tweets posted each day, according to a person familiar with the company's thinking, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the state of negotiations.

The firehose could be provided as soon as this week, the person said. Currently some two dozen companies pay for access to the trove, which comprises not only a real-time record of tweets but the devices they tweet from, as well as information about the accounts that tweet.

TWTR shares immediately jumped on the headline, erasing all of the plunge triggered by Musk's 13D filing earlier in the week...

Will this be enough to satisfy Musk?

One has to wonder, why did it take 2 days to respond? Was that enough time to 'rig' the data? And how long will it take Musk top analyze this 'firehose' of data?