Two Illegal Aliens Steal $1 Million Patek At Gunpoint In Beverly Hills Hotel In Broad Daylight

Up until now illegal aliens mostly raped and/or killed country bumpkins from the flyover states, so the Hollywood propaganda machine wasn't too worried: after all none of their important Democrat buddies were in danger. But things are changing, and in a dramatic example of just how brazen "migrant" criminals in the US are becoming in the confines of such Democrat bastions as Tinsel Town, one week ago two illegal aliens stole a $1 million Patek Philippe wristwatch at gunpoint from a man who was sitting with his wife and daughter at the patio restaurant of the Beverly Wilshire Hotel. During the crime, which took place in broad daylight on August 7, one suspect pointed a gun at the man while the other removed the watch — a rather gaudy looking 5711/113p-001 Emerald Nautilus — from his wrist before fleeing in a getaway car, according to documents filed Tuesday in federal court in Los Angeles.

Patek Philippe 5711/113P-001 | Nautilus Platinum Emerald

Yet what the criminal duo, which according to authorities was part of a “crime tourism” ring, exuded in confidence they lacked in brains, and three days later, authorities said the police captured the suspects - Jamer Mauricio Sepulveda Salazar, 21, of Colombia, and Jesus Eduardo Padron Rojas, 19, of Venezuela - driving a different vehicle that had been linked to a previous armed robbery in Beverly Hills when a $30,000 Rolex was stolen.

An affidavit attached to the criminal complaint indicated that the suspects belong to a South American Theft Group, designated transnational criminal organizations of citizens from countries such as Chile, Colombia, Peru, and Venezuela. According to federal authorities, "these groups commonly exploit the US immigration system and make fraudulent claims to enter the country." Translated into English: these are illegal aliens who abuse the already lax laws, and slide in and out of the US as they desire, with the sole purpose of robbing rich Americans blinds.

A spate of watch thefts has also plagued New York City in recent months. Some of those incidents have involved unidentified individuals placing men in chokeholds until they lose consciousness and then grabbing the victims’ watches. In the latest theft, on Aug. 9, the victim was attacked at a subway station, according to the New York City Police Department.

Last month, the city’s police reported six other heists going as far back as March, some of them at upscale restaurants in Manhattan and in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

In June, a victim was held up at gunpoint outside Carbone, a trendy Italian restaurant in Greenwich Village. Two men robbed his $100,000 watch and then fled the scene on a motorcycle. Another robbery targeted three men sitting at an outdoor restaurant in SoHo where one of two assailants flashed a silver firearm and took their watches worth $40,000, $35,000 and $8,500.

Police are looking for multiple suspects in these incidents, although they may have to look all the way in Venezuela or Colombia where these "political refugees" promptly return to, to avoid getting caught on US soil.

In the Los Angeles case, Bloomberg reports that the criminals surveilled the Patek Philippe for two weeks before making their move. The victim and his family are UK citizens who reside in the United Arab Emirates, according to court documents.

If convicted on all counts, Sepulveda faces a statutory maximum sentence of life in federal prison, while Padron faces as many as 20 years. In reality, they will most likely be released immediately because the judge is some liberal idiot.

Authorities described the heist as a form of “crime tourism,” involving people who live “nomadic lives” in Airbnbs and motels to avoid arrest after entering the US. Which, of course, is better than calling yet another brand of criminals "illegal aliens." They use counterfeit identification and aliases to disguise their identity and criminal history, according to the court documents. But while they may use counterfeit identification as a disguise, fear not: they - along with 300,000 other "migrants" every month - would never lie about why they are entitled to "political asylum" in the US. And since they promise to vote for Harris, nobody in the admin's immigration services will both to check their lies.