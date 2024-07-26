Two Trillion & Counting... The Mega-Cap Meltdown Continues

Since peaking on July 10th, the market cap of the Magnificent 7 stocks has dropped a mind-numbering $2 trillion...

As another week goes by (the third in a row) with Small Caps (+3%) dramatically outperforming Nasdaq (-3%). The Dow ended the week green but S&P red (but closed above its 50DMA)...

That has crashed Nasdaq back into 'normal' range with the Russell for the last year...

And the biggest three week underperformance of Nasdaq vs Small Caps since the very peak of the DotCom bubble...

Treasuries have been broadly bid the last two days, with the long-end lagging (but managing to get back to unchanged on the week today) as the short-end yields tumbled...

This drove the yield curve (2s30s) to disinvert most sine July 2022...

Rate-cut expectations rose modestly on the week (focused fully in 2024 as 2025 remained flat)...

The dollar drifted very modestly higher in a very noisy trading

Gold ended the week slightly lower, bouncing back today...

Crypto markets were mixed this week with Bitcoin bouncing back strongly today, back up to $68,000...

...but ETH seeing 'sell the news' relative pressure since the ETFs launched...

Oil prices ended the week lower, chopping around back in a tight technical range it has found comfortable for months...

Finally, it's different this time... it's bigger....

...and remember, next week is the busiest of the summer - massive macro events (JOLTs, BOJ, Euro CPI, US ECI, FOMC, BOE, NFP), coupled with massive earnings announcements (40% of SPX market cap next week).