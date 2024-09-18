UAW Workers Blame Biden, Harris And EV Mandates For Job Losses

While we know how professional extortionist union negotiator Shawn Fain at the top ranks of the UAW wants his workers to vote, the way they're going to vote might be a different story altogether.

That's because auto workers in Michigan seem to be blaming Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and their EV mandates, for layoffs in Michigan, according to a new report from the New York Post.

After Stellantis, maker of Chrysler, Jeep, and Dodge, announced plans to lay off 2,450 workers, workers told the Post they thought the Biden administration was to blame.

“I’m sure all the people I work with are glad to have jobs. But the problem is in these electric-vehicle departments, you’re laying people off,” one worker, Isaiah Gordon, who works on hybrid batteries said.

He added:

“It’s the way that the government now wants to go. And they completely made the wrong decisions on it because if you look, Ford has lost a lot of money.”

A technician mechanic for Chrysler agreed that EVs were driving the layoffs, stating: “Putting an electric motor together is like building a pinwheel or a paper airplane, there’s some level of work that’s involved with it, but the skill level really isn’t there.”

Republican congresswoman Lisa McClain agreed, adding: “Less parts mean less employees. That’s why they’re doing the layoffs. Because they can’t sell the vehicles that the government, particularly Kamala Harris, is mandating them to buy.”

She continued: “Listen, you wanna buy an EV car? Great. But the autoworkers, the automakers know that we can’t survive because the infrastructure isn’t there on EVs. Nobody wants to buy them.”

The New York Post writes that Ford cut over 1,000 jobs at its Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn after reducing F-150 Lightning production. The company reported a $132,000 loss per vehicle in the first quarter, selling 20% fewer EVs than last year.

Workers say layoffs aren’t just due to reduced labor but also the tough emissions standards from the Biden-Harris administration. These strict EPA regulations push the industry to produce more EVs, despite lower consumer demand, according to the Post.

“You look at a product like a Ford hybrid Escape, a hybrid electric vehicle, and it’s one of the smaller SUVs. It’s barely a car. And the carbon footprint of that, the grams per mile is 225. So you’ve got a vehicle there that is 55 grams per mile in excess of the standard that will be here in two model years," the mechanic complained.

“I can tell you they’ve been promising investment where I work at the tech center for years now, and I’ll just put it this way: it doesn’t appear to be happening. They can promise one thing and change that plan tomorrow.”

“It’s getting to the point that they’re leasing additional properties and parking them elsewhere. And it’s all three domestics,” he concluded.

And the change in opinion seems to be driving political divide between the UAW and its leadership. Gordon concluded: “Unfortunately, and I say this with love, the UAW is not going to reach across the aisle. They support the Democrats and the Democratic Party.”