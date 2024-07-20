Ultra Processed Foods Make Up 2/3rds Of Diet For Kids In Britain, New Study Reveals

Two thirds of the calories children in Britain are getting are coming from "ultra processed" foods, new research suggests.

Ultra-processed foods include ice cream, processed meats, chips, mass-produced bread, breakfast cereals, biscuits and sodas. They make up a "significant proportion" of the diet of kids 11 to 18, according to the Independent.

These foods have been linked to increase risk of obesity and heart disease, the report notes, due to their high levels of saturated far, salt and sugar additives.

The Independent reported that ultra-processed foods often contain additives like preservatives, emulsifiers, and artificial colors and flavors that are not commonly used in home cooking.

A study, published in the European Journal of Nutrition by the University of Cambridge and the University of Bristol analyzed four-day food diaries from nearly 3,000 children aged 11 to 18, from the UK National Diet and Nutrition Survey between 2008 and 2019.

The study found that UPFs made up 66% of daily energy intake, averaging 861 grams per day. However, UPF consumption dropped from 67.7% to 62.8% over this period, possibly due to health campaigns and the UK Government's sugar tax. Data beyond 2019 was not included.

“Adolescents’ food patterns and practices are influenced by many factors, including their home environment, the marketing they are exposed to and the influence of their friends and peers," commented study author Dr Yanaina Chavez-Ugalde.

She continued: “But adolescence is also an important time in our lives where behaviours begin to become ingrained."

“It’s clear from our findings that ultra-processed foods make up the majority of adolescents’ diets, and their consumption is at a much higher level than is ideal, given their potential negative health impacts,” she said.

Study author Dr. Esther van Sluijs concluded: “Ultra-processed foods offer convenient and often cheaper solutions to time and income-poor families, but unfortunately many of these foods also offer poor nutritional value."

“This could be contributing to the inequalities in health we see emerging across childhood and adolescence.”