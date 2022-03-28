print-icon
Watch: Pennsylvania Snow Squall Causes Horrifying 50-Car-Pileup

by Tyler Durden
Monday, Mar 28, 2022 - 08:40 PM

Shocking footage is circulating on social media of a massive car crash Monday morning on Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania, after a crazy snow squall brought visibility for drivers down to near zero. 

Local news CBS 21 News reports 50-60 cars and tractor-trailers crashed into each other on the two-lane stretch of highway near mile marker 116 on I-81 in Schuylkill County when visibility was cut to zero following quick bursts of heavy snow. 

The incident was declared a mass casualty event at 1100 ET. Schuylkill County officials said three people were killed and about 20 others injured. 

Videos posted on Twitter show horrifying scenes of the multi-vehicle crash unfolding. 

A man at the 39-second mark escapes death. 

The aftermath: 

Some of the scenes above look like they're from the American horror flick "Final Destination." 

