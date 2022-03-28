Watch: Pennsylvania Snow Squall Causes Horrifying 50-Car-Pileup

Shocking footage is circulating on social media of a massive car crash Monday morning on Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania, after a crazy snow squall brought visibility for drivers down to near zero.

Local news CBS 21 News reports 50-60 cars and tractor-trailers crashed into each other on the two-lane stretch of highway near mile marker 116 on I-81 in Schuylkill County when visibility was cut to zero following quick bursts of heavy snow.

SNOW SQUALLS! Very dangerous, quick bursts of heavy snow. pic.twitter.com/91z0vsTR20 — Tom Russell (@TOMRUSSELLCBS21) March 28, 2022

The incident was declared a mass casualty event at 1100 ET. Schuylkill County officials said three people were killed and about 20 others injured.

Videos posted on Twitter show horrifying scenes of the multi-vehicle crash unfolding.

A man at the 39-second mark escapes death.

UNBELIEVABLE video of a pileup in Schuylkill County as snow squalls brought visibility on Interstate 81 down to near zero. Video shot live by Mike Moye (Facebook) pic.twitter.com/q1BxgUYz2O — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) March 28, 2022

The aftermath:

Major pileup after lake effect snow created whiteout on I-81 in Schuylkill County, PA… video credit: Sam Beagle. Many folks are in a snow squall warning today — take those seriously and avoid driving if you can — they move through quickly. See you on @ABCWorldNews with the COLD pic.twitter.com/nIs5L7Olow — Ginger Zee (@Ginger_Zee) March 28, 2022

Fatal 50-car pile-up on Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County https://t.co/l2KKrmnSXz pic.twitter.com/P5pxcxrsQg — NewsChannel 34 (@NewsChannel34) March 28, 2022

UPDATE: People reported trapped inside cars in this 50+ vehicle pileup during snow squall in #Schuylkill Co. Injuries reported. Fires burning -- one large fire appears to involve trucks. @69News pic.twitter.com/EC8wr0EGR7 — Rob Vaughn (@RobVaughnNews) March 28, 2022

