"It's Raining Metal" - Boeing 777 Experiences Mid-Flight Engine Explosion Over Denver Suburbs

Update (1712 ET): The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a statement around 1700 ET about the incident concerning a Boeing 777-200 operated by United Airlines. The FAA says it's "aware of reports of debris in the vicinity of the airplane's flight path. Please contact local officials and the airline for further information about the passengers. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate."

* * *

9NEWS' Chris Vanderveen reports United flight 328 has returned to Denver International Airport after passengers heard a "loud bang."

I say again, holyyyy crap! We'll have to let NTSB do its work to identify the cause for this engine failure, but this video of #UA328 is insane.pic.twitter.com/V4qvPwIJ5G — Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) February 20, 2021

Vanderveen tweeted:

"Just spoke to passenger on United flight that had to turn around after passengers heard a "loud bang". Flight was able to return to DIA. No injuries immediately reported on board. Plane was headed to Honolulu according to passenger."

He also tweeted a video from a passenger during landing. The video clearly shows the engine sustained damage.

BREAKING



This is the moment United flight 328 landed in DIA



Passengers cheer.



You can see damage to right engine.



Video: Troy Lewis #9news pic.twitter.com/wyYqlEEJgZ — Chris Vanderveen (@chrisvanderveen) February 20, 2021

Twitter user Kieran Cain posted a picture of the "giant metal engine piece just landed in this Broomfield person's yard after a plane flying over experienced explosion."

More images of the metal engine part.

Engine parts landed in a sports field filled with people. No word if anyone was injured.

"Incredible photos by Hayden Smith of UA328 suffering an engine failure shortly after departing Denver," tweeted Tamas K-L.

"Hollyyy crap, it is just raining engine parts across the world today. This piece, what looks to be the entire engine inlet of a United 777-200, rained down over Denver," said Flightradar24's Jason Rabinowitz

Hollyyy crap, it is just raining engine parts across the world today. This piece, what looks to be the entire engine inlet of a United 777-200, rained down over Denver.



h/t @Travel_Buddha for IDing the aircraft. https://t.co/rmeYsNXuLr pic.twitter.com/Qw1XXg1HDI — Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) February 20, 2021

Literally, parts of the aircraft were "raining down over Denver."

United Airlines Boeing 777 operating as flight 328 flying from Denver - Honolulu suffered a serious engine failure on takeoff.



It made an emergency landing and everyone is ok.



Check out these pieces of the engine falling from the sky...pic.twitter.com/1IyBj6Nlf2 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) February 20, 2021

One Twitter user allegedly shows a video of the plane returning to Denver International Airport.

Here is the plane flying back to DEN near City Park in Denver at 1:13PM, 3 minutes after being diverted. Saw a low flying plane and decided to look it up. Noticed it was diverted back to Denver. No smoke. pic.twitter.com/QWovmpFyl0 — Morgan G (@MorganGurard) February 20, 2021

Broomfield Police told 9NEWS "metal parts fell from the sky on Saturday, possibly from a passing aircraft in the the Broomfield area."

FlightAware shows United flight 328 is a Boeing 777-200. Here's the plane's flight path this afternoon as it appears the aircraft took off from Denver International Airport and then immediately returned.

This can't be good for Boeing shares come Monday...