In Unprecedented Move, TD Ameritrade Puts "Restrictions" On Transactions In GME, AMC

With the move higher in GME seemingly unstoppable...

... and with the SEC silent and refusing to step in and bailout the millions of shorts who remain trampled by the short squeeze stampede, the exchanges have decided to step in and moments ago TD Ameritrade was the first brokerage to announce that "in the interest of mitigating risk for our company and clients", the company has put in place several restrictions in GME, AMC and other securities.

The brokerage said that it imposed these unprecedented unilateral - as in not mandated by either a regulator or the government - actions "out of an abundance of caution amid unprecedented market conditions and other factors."

Expect many more exchanges to follow suit, because hedge funds clearly need to be protected when faced with the retail daytrading mob.

Meanwhile, with nobody there to bail them out, the basket of top hedge fund favorites, the Goldman hedge fund VIP stock basket, is plumbing new lows as fears of wholesale liquidations grow as the Goldman basket of most shorted names keeps rising ever higher, a divergence that has made regular readers - who read our November hedge fund summary post - rich, after we said "our advice is to go long the most hated names and short the most popular ones - a strategy that has generated alpha without fail for the past 7 years, ever since we first recommended it back in 2013."