US Bank 'Jog' Is Back - Deposit Outflows Soar Most Since SVB

The flow of funds continues into retail money-market accounts and banks' usage of The Fed's bank bailout fund remains at record highs (above $100 billion), but tonight we get to see The Fed's latest efforts in obfuscation and seasonal-shenanigans about US banks' deposits and loans.

Seasonally-adjusted, total deposits plunged $78.7 billion last week - the biggest weekly 'run' since March 22nd (right after SVB)...

And, for a nice change, non-seasonally-adjusted total deposits agreed, with a $90 billion deposit disappearance...

Which means the divergence between money-market funds and bank deposits starting to close...

Large Banks saw a massive $78bn (SA) deposit outflow last week (the biggest outflow since Oct '22) with Small Banks seeing a small $1.25bn outflow...

Non-seasonally-adjusted, large banks saw deposit outflows top $100 billion and Small Banks lost $6.5 billion in deposits...

So, Domestically, the bank run is back - with significant deposit outflows (on both SA and NSA basis)...

Interestingly, on the other side of the ledger, the picture was more mixed with Small banks seeing loan volumes shrink marginally by $103mm while Large banks saw loan volumes increase by $4.7bn.

Will the 'smaller' banks be able to relieve themselves of the $100-billion-plus of BTFP Fed-bailout program borrowing within the next 8 months?

Not if this deposit run continues!