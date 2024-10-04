US Banks See Further Deposit Outflows As Money-Market Fund Assets Hit Another New Record High

For the eighth week in the last nine, money market funds saw inflows (+$38.7BN), pushing the total AUM up to a new record high of $6.463TN...

Source: Bloomberg

Non-seasonally-adjusted (NSA) bank deposits saw outflows for the third week in a row (-$18BN)...

Source: Bloomberg

But, as we have become accustomed to, total seasonally-adjusted (SA) deposits rose by $18BN (the sixth weekly increase in seven weeks)...

Source: Bloomberg

But, excluding foreign deposits, both SA and NSA domestic deposits fell in the week ending 9/25 (-$4.8BN and -$22.3BN respectively)...

Source: Bloomberg

On an SA basis, large banks saw $3.2BN outflows and small banks $1.6BN outflows. On an NSA basis, large banks saw $20.1BN in outflows and small banks just $2.2BN outflows, and while large bank saw outflows, their loan volumes increased by $7.3BN last week, while small banks saw loan volumes shrink by 3.5BN...

Source: Bloomberg

Finally, as US equities hit new record high market capitalization, bank reserves at The Fed lurched lower (lowest since March 2023)...

Source: Bloomberg

That's quite a 'gap' to fill...