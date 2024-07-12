US Banks Suffer Biggest Deposit Drop SInce 'Tax Day' As Money-Market Fund Assets Surge To Record High

For the 10th week in the last 12 (basically since taxes), money-market funds saw inflows and last week was bigly with $51BN added pushing the total AUM to a new record high $6.15TN...

The Fed balance sheet rose by $2.5BN last week...

But as The Fed balance sheet rise, banks saw large deposit outflows last week, -$67BN on an SA basis...

BUT on an NSA basis, deposits rose by $42BN....?

Excluding foreign deposits, domestic banks saw $83BN in deposit outflows on a seasonally-adjusted basis - the biggest since April's Tax Day decline. The drop was dominated by large banks losing $72BN (small banks saw an $11BN decline). On an NSA basis, domestic banks saw $43BN inflows (large banks +$30BN, small banks +13BN)...

Did the genii at The Fed just make the 'adjustment' clean up?

On the other side of the ledger, there was an overall shrinkage in loan volumes with large banks seeing volumes drop $4.7BN while small bank loans rose $4.3BN...

Bank reserves at The Fed rose last week but the chasm between US equity market cap and those reserves remains near record highs...

And that liquidity gap is evident on a global scale...

Are stocks pricing in a massive central bank balance sheet expansion?