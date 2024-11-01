print-icon
US Big Banks Suffer Biggest Deposit Outflow Since April... Until The Fed 'Adjusted' Them

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Money market funds saw yet another week of inflows (+$40BN), taking the total AUM to a new record high of $6.508 TN...

Source: Bloomberg

The inflow into MM comes as bank deposits (on a seasonally adjusted basis) dropped a modest $13BN to the week-ending 10/23...

Source: Bloomberg

But, on a non-seasonally-adjusted basis, total deposits plunged $133BN (the biggest weekly decline since April)...

Source: Bloomberg

Excluding foreign deposits, it's even uglier. On an NSA basis, US deposits plunged $131BN - the biggest weekly drop since April (Large banks -$97BN, Small banks -$34BN). But, by the magic of The Fed's PhDs, the 'seasonal adjusted' domestic deposits fell just $3BN (Large banks +$8BN, Small banks -$11BN)...

Source: Bloomberg

This is the biggest Large bank deposit drop since May...

Source: Bloomberg

This should only be worrying if we see liquidity problems in the banking system starting to occur.

Wait, what?

Finally, something remains afoot in the financial plumbing world. SOFR-Swap Spreads are blowing out (signaling some credit/liquidity stress)...

Source: Bloomberg

...and reverse repo usage is collapsing (liquidity needs?)

Source: Bloomberg

Is that why USA sovereign risk is blowing out?

Source: Bloomberg

Are they holding back a banking crisis for Trump's victory?

