US Border Agents Seize 1.6 Million Fentanyl Pills In Big-Rig, Destined For US Cities

Customs and Border Protection agents in Arizona seized a mind-numbing 1.57 million fentanyl pills and 114 pounds of cocaine hidden within secret compartments of a tractor-trailer.

Port Director Michael W. Humphries tweeted a huge cache of drugs was discovered in an "18-Wheeler trailer floor compartment" on Saturday. The vehicle was attempting to cross into Arizona from Mexico at the Nogales Port of Entry when CBP agents stopped it for inspection.

This massive seizure disrupted the flow of dangerous amounts of fentanyl across US cities and likely saved many lives. There was no word if this seizure was a record-breaking bust. Earlier this summer, we noted that "unprecedented levels of fentanyl" are entering the country via the southern border.

Last week, Humphries tweeted, "colored fentanyl pills with the appearance of candy" were seized at the port of entry. The candy-like fentanyl pills are very troubling as children could mistake the drugs for candy during Halloween.

8/17 CBP officers #Nogales POE seized over 15,000 fentanyl pills strapped to a person’s legs. Second consecutive day colored fentanyl pills with the appearance of candy seized .This could be the start of a trend with Transnational Criminal Organizations targeting younger users. pic.twitter.com/y5KT5Zveop — Port Director Michael W. Humphries (@CBPPortDirNOG) August 18, 2022

In another tweet, he noted that "250,000 fentanyl pills (some of which were different colors, similar to the appearance of candy)" were seized.

.@CBP officers at the Port of Nogales AZ seized a vehicle containing:



Over 250,000 fentanyl pills (some of which were different colors, similar to the appearance of candy)

11 LBS heroin

10 LBS meth



Officers made sure these dangerous narcotics won't make it to U.S. cities! pic.twitter.com/wzf9D0BYEB — Port Director Michael W. Humphries (@CBPPortDirNOG) August 17, 2022

The seizures come as deaths from synthetic opioids are skyrocketing, up more than 56% from 2019 to 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"More than 56,000 people died from overdoses involving synthetic opioids in 2020," according to the CDC.

Besides copious amounts of fentanyl pills being seized at one land port, a tractor-trailer filled with 150 migrants was stopped in Texas.

Mexican authorities, with the assistance of Del Rio Sector Border Patrol, stopped an 18 wheeler truck with 150 migrants crammed inside being smuggled to the U.S. border. All survived.

Incredibly dangerous w/ the summer heat. 53 migrants died in a trailer in San Antonio in June. pic.twitter.com/WUjLOCALXv — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) August 18, 2022

The flow of drugs and migrants across the border into the US is a tremendous problem that the Biden administration chooses to ignore.

Democrat mayors in New York City and Washington, DC have recently awakened to the reality of a border crisis after Texas Governor Greg Abbott shipped a caravan of migrants via busses to their respective metro areas.

President Biden's ongoing humanitarian and national security crisis at the border worsens by the week, and no one in his administration has yet to take responsibility for the nightmare it has created.