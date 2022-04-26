print-icon
US Equities Erase Yesterday's Gains, Bond Yields Tumble

by Tyler Durden
Tuesday, Apr 26, 2022 - 01:42 PM

Well that de-escalated quickly...

US Equity markets are all down at the cash open, and have erased all of yesterday's melt-up gains...

And at the same time, bonds are aggressively bid with the short-end outperforming (2Y -9bps)...

Will we see a European close turn it all around again?

