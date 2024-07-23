US Existing Home Sales Puked (Again) In July...
US existing home sales slumped for the fourth straight month in June, plunging a worse than expected 5.4% MoM (the worst MoM drop since Nov 2022) and dragging sales down 5.4% YoY...
Source: Bloomberg
Notably, existing home sales have not risen on a YoY basis since July 2021, with the SAAR total back below 4mm, near COVID lockdown lows...
Source: Bloomberg
The only segment of the market that saw sales rise the $1 million-plus cohort - which saw sales rise 3.6% YoY...
Source: Bloomberg
Meanwhile, the median home price rose 4.1% from last year to $426,900...
Source: Bloomberg
That's a new record high median price for existing homes in the US... and once again above the median price for a new home...
Source: Bloomberg
...so much for the hopes of a rate cut?