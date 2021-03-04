US Factory Orders Surge, Biggest YoY Rise In 2 Years

Despite a surge in jobless claims, analysts expected factory orders in January (the latest data) to accelerate recent gains and it did (rising 2.6% MoM, well above the 2.1% rise expected), up for the ninth straight month...

Source: Bloomberg

That is the biggest monthly jump since July, and pushed factory orders up 2.8% YoY - the biggest surge since Jan 2019...

Additionally, January's final print for durable goods orders confirmed the flash print, with orders now up for 9 straight months and rising at its fastest pace since Jan 2019...

Source: Bloomberg

Can't wait to see what an additional $1.9 trillion does to this?