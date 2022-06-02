US Marines Mocked Over Pride Month Pageantry

With pride month upon us, it's not uncommon to see companies signaling virtue with rainbow everything in order to let the world know they support the LGBTQ∞ community, lest they be considered un-woke.

Now, the US Marine Corps has joined the fray, tweeting a photo of a marine helmet with bullets painted in rainbow colors on the strap.

Throughout June, the USMC takes #Pride in recognizing and honoring the contributions of our LGBTQ service members. We remain committed to fostering an environment free from discrimination, and defend the values of treating all equally, with dignity and respect.#PrideMonth #USMC pic.twitter.com/MOyvFmyJiB — U.S. Marines (@USMC) June 1, 2022

Many took offense at the meme - suggesting the Marines are being divisive.

"Seriously? How does fixating on differences foster cohesion and unity?" tweeted Florida Governor Ron Desantis' press secretary Christina Pushaw.

Seriously? How does fixating on differences foster cohesion and unity? — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) June 1, 2022

Others pointed out that the marines 'did the meme':

Y'all saw this meme and thought "good idea!" pic.twitter.com/FZfXSVMyxk — Thomas the Dank Engine (@ComradeJumico) June 1, 2022

Others followed suit with similar criticism:

China is laughing at us. — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 1, 2022

pic.twitter.com/Bt8K9tRGIw — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) June 1, 2022

Do we only shoot gay bullets now? — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) June 1, 2022

Fuck out of here with this. We don't take political sides, and we don't engage in social commentary. We kill the enemy... period. — Jason Buttrill (@JasonButtrill) June 1, 2022

This is not a good look Shane. It makes us look weak . Ridiculous. — Code of Vets ™ (@codeofvets) June 1, 2022

What say you?