US Marines Mocked Over Pride Month Pageantry
With pride month upon us, it's not uncommon to see companies signaling virtue with rainbow everything in order to let the world know they support the LGBTQ∞ community, lest they be considered un-woke.
May 31, 2022
Now, the US Marine Corps has joined the fray, tweeting a photo of a marine helmet with bullets painted in rainbow colors on the strap.
Throughout June, the USMC takes #Pride in recognizing and honoring the contributions of our LGBTQ service members. We remain committed to fostering an environment free from discrimination, and defend the values of treating all equally, with dignity and respect.#PrideMonth #USMC pic.twitter.com/MOyvFmyJiB— U.S. Marines (@USMC) June 1, 2022
Many took offense at the meme - suggesting the Marines are being divisive.
"Seriously? How does fixating on differences foster cohesion and unity?" tweeted Florida Governor Ron Desantis' press secretary Christina Pushaw.
Seriously? How does fixating on differences foster cohesion and unity?— Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) June 1, 2022
Others pointed out that the marines 'did the meme':
Y'all saw this meme and thought "good idea!" pic.twitter.com/FZfXSVMyxk— Thomas the Dank Engine (@ComradeJumico) June 1, 2022
Others followed suit with similar criticism:
China is laughing at us.— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 1, 2022
Do we only shoot gay bullets now?— Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) June 1, 2022
Fuck out of here with this. We don't take political sides, and we don't engage in social commentary. We kill the enemy... period.— Jason Buttrill (@JasonButtrill) June 1, 2022
This is not a good look Shane. It makes us look weak . Ridiculous.— Code of Vets ™ (@codeofvets) June 1, 2022
What say you?