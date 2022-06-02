print-icon
US Marines Mocked Over Pride Month Pageantry

by Tyler Durden
Thursday, Jun 02, 2022 - 12:25 AM

With pride month upon us, it's not uncommon to see companies signaling virtue with rainbow everything in order to let the world know they support the LGBTQ∞ community, lest they be considered un-woke.

Now, the US Marine Corps has joined the fray, tweeting a photo of a marine helmet with bullets painted in rainbow colors on the strap.

Many took offense at the meme - suggesting the Marines are being divisive.

"Seriously? How does fixating on differences foster cohesion and unity?" tweeted Florida Governor Ron Desantis' press secretary Christina Pushaw.

Others pointed out that the marines 'did the meme': 

Others followed suit with similar criticism:

What say you?

