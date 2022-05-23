US Receives First Shipment Of Baby Formula From Europe, Via Military Plane

It's a day that'll go down in the history books: the day the U.S. received its first 78,000 pounds of baby formula to combat a nation-wide shortage. It's enough formula for "more than half a million baby bottles," ABC reported this weekend.

The formula was transported into the country via military plane, according to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. It marked the first of numerous flights that are supposed to come in from Europe to address the shortage.

The flights were "authorized by President Biden", the report says. Because nothing says "building back better" more than having to ship over a relatively negligible amount of supplies from Europe, one military flight at a time.

Folks, I’m excited to tell you that the first flight from Operation Fly Formula is loaded up with more than 70,000 pounds of infant formula and about to land in Indiana.



Our team is working around the clock to get safe formula to everyone who needs it. pic.twitter.com/cX4KU0eDtZ — President Biden (@POTUS) May 22, 2022

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack was in Indianapolis to greet the formula as it arrived. The Biden administration, meanwhile, has called the effort "Operation Fly Formula."

Recall, the nation's largest domestic manufacturing plant in Michigan shut down in February due to safety issues, adding to the problem the country is having. ABC reported on the steps that the Biden administration was taking, as a result:

The White House has said 132 pallets of Nestlé Health Science Alfamino Infant and Alfamino Junior formula was to leave Ramstein Air Base in Germany for the U.S. Another 114 pallets of Gerber Good Start Extensive HA formula were expected to arrive in the coming days. Altogether, about 1.5 million 8-ounce bottles of the three formulas, which are hypoallergenic for children with cow's milk protein allergy, are expected to arrive this week.

The administration chose Indianapolis to receive the shipments because it is a Nestle distribution hub.

"The formula will be offloaded into FedEx semitractor-trailers and taken to a Nestle distribution center about a mile away where the company will do a standard quality control check before distributing the supplies to hospitals, pharmacies and doctor's offices," the report says.

Sounds about as "strategic" of a plan as releasing the petroleum reserve every time the price of gas rises a nickel.