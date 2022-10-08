US Tourist Goes 'Medieval' On Roman Statues At Vatican After Being Denied To See Pope

An American tourist was detained at the Vatican museum for smashing two ancient Roman statues into pieces after being denied access to the Pope.

Italian newspaper Il Messaggero said the middle-aged American tourist of Egyptian origins had been visiting Rome for several days when he entered the Museo Chiaramonti, part of the Vatican Museums, in the early afternoon hours on Wednesday. The facility is one of the world's largest collections of Roman portraits, which holds about 1,000 ancient artifacts.

The man reportedly became furious with authorities after requesting time with the Pope. So he unleashed a 'medieval tantrum' in the museum. Il Messaggero said the man "threw two antique busts from the Chiaramonti gallery on the ground, damaging them."

"The busts were affixed to shelves with a nail, but if you pull them down with force, they will come off. "He pulled down one and then the other and the guards came immediately and stopped him and consigned him to the Vatican police who brought him in for questioning. Around 5:30 p.m. he was handed over to the Italian authorities," Director of the Press Office for Vatican Museums Matteo Alessandrini told CNN.

Visitors at the museum were shocked when the two busts hit the floor. At least one person snapped an image of the shattered artifacts.

Alessandrini said the busts "will soon be restored and back at the Museum."

Vatican police said the American appeared to be "psychologically distressed."